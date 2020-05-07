‘Dont think IPL will be possible this year’: Mohammed Shami

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Thursday said that he does not see the Indian Premier League taking place this year. The 12th edition of the tournament was scheduled to begin on March 29th, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Shami, who was bought by Kings XI Punjab for a hefty price tag of Rs 4.8 crore, was retained by Kings XI Punjab this year, and was set to headline the franchise’ pace attack.

On being asked about the possibility of playing IPL this year in an interview to Sports Tak, Shami said: “I was speaking to Irfan bhai as well on the possibilities of Indian Premier League. I don’t think there is time for IPL this year. Our T20I World Cup may also get pushed. Everything has come to a stop. We have to reschedule everything. We have to see where to place everything, accordingly. Hence, I don’t feel the IPL will be possible,” he said.

Also read: ‘Have realised cooking is not rocket science’

Shami, though added, that if the lockdown can come to an end early, then the IPL may happen by the end of the year. “We have to wait and see how long our lockdown lasts. If our lockdown gets over early, then we may see IPL happen this year - even though later in the year. It will be great if IPL happens before the T20 World Cup, as the players can get used to the format, and also get back to their rhythm.”

Shami also added that after the situations gets better to play cricket, several players would need a month to get back into shape and find their rhythm.

Also read: ‘He made most of opportunities’: Parthiv Patel says he was ‘not unlucky’ to be playing in ‘Dhoni era’

“The sports person’s body needs to get used to the scenario. Every player needs time to get the groove and rhythm back. Players need at least a month to get back into shape. 95 per cent of my sports stars are stuck inside their house. They cannot do many activities. So, they need time to get back on the field,” he said.