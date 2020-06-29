Dreams can’t just be configured in the head: Mayank Agarwal

India's Mayank Agarwal bats against New Zealand during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday. (AP)

Motivation can be hard to find during these tough COVID-19 times. But Mayank Agarwal has chosen a Monday to share his thoughts about dreams which the India opener feels cannot be ‘configured in the head’.

India’s Test opener Agarwal on Monday shared a photo of him walking out to open the batting at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens during India’s first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh with the hashtags #MondayMotivation #TeamIndia.

Along with the tweet, Agarwal wrote: “Dreams can’t just be configured in the head, but they should be firmly accompanied by a positive outlook and sheer determination to accomplish the goal.”

In 11 Tests so far, Agarwal, 29, has scored 974 runs at an average of 57.29.

In November 2019, Agarwal hit his second double century in only his eighth Test match, at Indore against Bangladesh, recording his current highest score of 243 in 330 deliveries with eight sixes.

Agarwal has so far played three ODIs for India.

Meanwhile on Monday, Steve Smith hit the nets for the first time in three months, Australia’s premier batsman said in a social media post.

“First hit in the nets in 3 months. Good news... I remembered how to hold the bat,” said former captain Smith in an Instagram post with a photo of him in cricket gear.

The coronavirus pandemic had brought the world to a standstill since March with all outdoor activity severely limited in almost every part of the globe. Cricket was halted since mid March due to the deadly virus with the Indian Premier League also being postponed.