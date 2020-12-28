Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Du Plessis century puts South Africa ahead, Sri Lanka toils

Du Plessis century puts South Africa ahead, Sri Lanka toils

Du Plessis was aided by Temba Bavuma, who made 71 in the pair’s partnership of 179. South Africa began the day on 317-4 but surged ahead in the morning session with du Plessis and Bavuma in charge.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 16:57 IST

By Associated Press, Centurion

South Africa's Faf du Plessis celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion. (AFP)

Faf du Plessis made a century in his first test since giving up the captaincy to take South Africa into the lead on Day 3 of the series opener against Sri Lanka on Monday. Du Plessis was 112 not out at lunch and South Africa 435-5 to overtake Sri Lanka’s first innings of 396 all out. South Africa’s first-innings lead of 39 might grow into a match-winning one considering how much time was left in the test.

Freed from the pressure of being captain, du Plessis made his first test hundred in two years and 10th of his career, and turned the game around for the Proteas after they wobbled at 220-4 at one stage on the second day.

Du Plessis was aided by Temba Bavuma, who made 71 in the pair’s partnership of 179. South Africa began the day on 317-4 but surged ahead in the morning session with du Plessis and Bavuma in charge.

ALSO READ: Ajinkya Rahane’s gesture towards Ravindra Jadeja immediately after getting run out goes viral on Twitter



Bavuma was the only wicket of the session for a Sri Lankan bowling attack that was starting to toil at SuperSport Park in Centurion having lost two players to injury.

Offspinner Dhananjaya de Silva and pace bowler Kasun Rajitha both picked up injuries earlier in the test and had to leave the field, leaving the Sri Lankans depleted as they try to limit South Africa’s advantage.

Bavuma was out caught behind off allrounder Dasun Shanaka, who has been Sri Lanka’s most impressive player after making 66 not out with the bat and then taking on added bowling responsibilities because of the absence of de Silva and Rajitha. Shanaka had 2-80.

The 36-year-old du Plessis struck 16 fours and celebrated three figures by raising both arms in the air and unleashing a beaming smile in the direction of his teammates sitting outside the dressing room.

He resigned as captain at the start of the year and after South Africa’s last series, a loss at home to England.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PM Modi flags off 100th Kisan Rail in Maharashtra, congratulates farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
‘Not scared of anyone’: Raut calls ED summons to wife ‘act of cowardice’
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Azerbaijan reports attack on its troops in Nagorno-Karabakh
by Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Russian fishing trawler sinks in Barents Sea, 17 missing
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Punjab school events: Santa spreads holiday cheer at Solitaire International
by HT Correspondent
Lasting immunity against Covid-19 found after mild, asymptomatic infection
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.