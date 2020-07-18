Du Plessis donates bat and pink ODI jersey for auction to raise funds to combat Covid-19

Faf Du Plessis has donated his bat and jersey for auction to raise funds to feed children in times of Covid-19. (Instagram/Faf du Plessis)

South African batsman Faf Du Plessis took to Instagram on Saturday to inform his fans that he will be donating a bat and a pink ODI jersey for an auction to raise funds for feeding vulnerable children from local communities in these tough times of Covid-19.

Du Plessis was nominated by childhood friend and South Africa teammate AB de Villiers.

“As you all know the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on a lot of people, and we’re experiencing these effects first hand in South Africa,” Du Plessis wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve donated one of my almost new IXU bats and my Pink ODI shirt from the 2016 Pink ODI against England that will be auctioned on All in Africa’s website,” he added.

Du Plessis had recently taken to social media to express his support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. Du Plessis, who captained South Africa in last year’s ICC World Cup, spoke at a time when several former South African cricketers have been divided on the issue.