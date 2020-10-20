Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Du Plessis, Russell join Colombo Kings in Lanka Premier League

Du Plessis, Russell join Colombo Kings in Lanka Premier League

Led by Australian Dav Whatmore, who coached Sri Lanka to World Cup glory in 1996, Colombo also picked up former Lanka captain Angelo Mathews in an online draft late on Monday

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 15:06 IST

By Reuters, Colombo

West Indies' Andre Russell. (Action Images via Reuters)

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell have been selected as the Colombo Kings’ overseas marquee players for next month’s inaugural Lanka Premier League.

Led by Australian Dav Whatmore, who coached Sri Lanka to World Cup glory in 1996, Colombo also picked up former Lanka captain Angelo Mathews in an online draft late on Monday.

The five-team Twenty20 tournament in Sri Lanka was scheduled to be held in August-Septmeber but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now take place from Nov. 21-Dec. 13 in Kandy and Hambantota.

West Indies players Chris Gayle (Kandy Tuskers) and Carlos Brathwaite (Dambulla Hawks), South African David Miller (Dambulla) and Pakistanis Shahid Afridi (Galle Gladiators) and Shoaib Malik (Jaffna Stallions) are among the other top foreign players who have signed up for the tournament.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated so far
Oct 20, 2020 15:21 IST
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
Oct 20, 2020 13:44 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
Oct 20, 2020 12:38 IST
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Oct 20, 2020 12:10 IST

latest news

Are KXIP going to play Maxwell as off-spinner?: Chopra predicts one change
Oct 20, 2020 15:30 IST
Yogi strides in battle for Bihar, urges people to vote for Nitish
Oct 20, 2020 15:19 IST
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated so far
Oct 20, 2020 15:21 IST
TRP ‘scam’: Ex-Mumbai Police officer moves court to restrain Republic TV from discussing FIR
Oct 20, 2020 15:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.