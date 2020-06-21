Sections
Home / Cricket / Dynamo Moscow reports coronavirus cases, game postponed

Dynamo Moscow reports coronavirus cases, game postponed

Dynamo were due to play third-place FC Krasnodar on Sunday but Krasnodar agreed to a postponement and the Russian Football Union set July 19 as the new date for the game.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:40 IST

By Associated Press,

Dynamo Moscow fans hold up signs with Dynamo logo during a Russian Football Premier League match. (Getty Images)

Dynamo Moscow said Sunday that three of its players had tested positive for the coronavirus as its game on the Russian soccer league’s restart weekend was postponed. Dynamo said the team and staff were confined to its training base after the positive tests for forward Clinton N’Jie and midfielders Charles Kabore and Sebastian Szymanski. All other players tested negative in samples taken Saturday, the club added.

Dynamo were due to play third-place FC Krasnodar on Sunday but Krasnodar agreed to a postponement. The Russian Football Union set July 19 as the new date for the game. It’s the second game to be disrupted by the coronavirus since the Russian league restarted Friday after a three-month pause.

On Friday, Sochi beat FC Rostov 10-1 after Rostov was forced to field youth players, some as young as 16. Rostov’s entire first team is in isolation because of a suspected virus outbreak in the squad and Sochi refused to postpone the game.

The different approaches of Sochi and Krasnodar to coronavirus cases in their opponents’ squads mean that the virus has already affected the battle for Russia’s three Champions League places. Krasnodar is third in the table and Rostov is fourth.



The title race is all but decided as Zenit St. Petersburg extended its lead Saturday with a 4-0 win over CSKA Moscow. Dynamo already reported coronavirus cases last month. The club said then that one player and one coach had been diagnosed with the virus, that two people had “borderline” results and two more people had antibodies indicating they previously had the virus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Solar eclipse: No Ganga aarti in morning, temples open post-eclipse in Haridwar
Jun 21, 2020 18:45 IST
OIL plans legal recourse after Assam pollution watchdog issues closure notice
Jun 21, 2020 18:45 IST
Cat goes on a hike, gets startled by hoomans stepping on a stick. Watch
Jun 21, 2020 18:44 IST
Amid border dispute with China, defence forces get powers to buy critical weapons, ammunition
Jun 21, 2020 18:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.