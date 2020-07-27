Eden Gardens’ quarantine facility ready for Kolkata Police

E, F, G and H blocks are to be set up as quarantine centres. (Image Courtesy: Cricket Association of Bengal’s FB page.)

The quarantine facility at the iconic Eden Gardens for the frontline Covid-19 warriors of Kolkata Police is ready for operation, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya said on Monday.

The cricket venue has made available spaces below its five galleries (E, F, G and H blocks) to be set up as Covid-19 quarantine centre.

“It’s been set up and made ready under E and F blocks in the first phase. It is expected to be operational soon,” Dalmiya told PTI. “We have also allowed them to use our mini hospital area in F Block which would be used by doctors who would be monitoring those in quarantine,” he added.

The CAB, meanwhile, has cleared dues of its scorers, umpires and match observers with BCCI’s ad-hoc advance of more than Rs 16 crore it had received in May. “We used that amount to clear all the dues of umpires, scorers and match observers,” Dalmiya said.