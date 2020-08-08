Sections
We can turn the tables on Pakistan, says Chris Woakes

Pakistan have extended their lead to 244, a total which has not be chased more than once in the history of Old Trafford. Last summer England won the World Cup final and Headingley Ashes Test from seemingly impossible positions.

England's Chris Woakes, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's captain Azhar Ali. (AP)

England pace bowler Chris Woakes says his side has encountered impossible-looking situations in the past and overcome them, giving him confidence that they can effect a turnaround in the first Test against Pakistan.

“You will hear a lot about records and run-chases, but they are there to be broken. You look at those wins - those are the sort where we were written off,” Woakes was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.



“We’ve definitely got the ability. It’s obviously going to be difficult, but we have got the players that can do it, “ he said.

England need to take two wickets to wrap the second innings Pakistan, who are 137 for eight.England struck late in the third day to stay in the hunt, taking four wickets in the final session. Woakes had contributed by dismissing Babr Azam and skipper Azhar Ali.

“You have to believe. We’ll certainly give it a good go. It will be a huge win if we are able to do it,” he said.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes went for a nought in the first innings but took two wickets in quick succession in Pakistan’s second innings, removing Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.Wokes was effusive in praise of Stokes, who was instrumental in their World Cup triumph.

“I’m not overly surprised he did what he does. We know he’s capable of miracles. I had no idea he was able to bowl. It was nice to see him back performing. He’s got a knack of picking up wickets.

“When you are in a dogfight, he is the sort of player you want on your team.”

