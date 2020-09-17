Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / England all-rounder David Willey tests positive for Covid-19

England all-rounder David Willey tests positive for Covid-19

Yorkshire earlier announced that Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and Matthew Fisher would miss their remaining Vitality Blast group games.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 21:47 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

England's David Willey (REUTERS)

England all-rounder David Willey has tested positive for COVID-19, the player announced on social media on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Willey last played for England in the ODI series against Ireland last month.

“Thank you for all the kind messages. My wife and I received positive Covid test results,” Willey tweeted. The Yorkshire player said he was “gutted to be missing the remaining (group) games” of the domestic T20 league Vitality Blast.

“Even more devastated that having been in contact with the other three lads Sat morning (before we had symptoms) means they’re at risk and unavailable too,” he wrote.



 

Yorkshire earlier announced that Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and Matthew Fisher would miss their remaining Vitality Blast group games.

“YCCC can confirm that Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and David Willey will be unavailable for the remaining Vitality Blast group matches after a positive COVID test was received,” it tweeted.

The four players had been withdrawn from Yorkshire’s squad to play Lancashire on Monday. All of them have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days, as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Willey has played 49 ODIs and 28 T20Is so far in his career. He played for Chennai Super Kings player in the 2018 IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 21:21 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Sep 17, 2020 21:36 IST
On China, India is making a mistake | Opinion
Sep 17, 2020 21:31 IST

latest news

Friends, not family, are key to human happiness. Here’s why
Sep 17, 2020 21:39 IST
Champs Mumbai keep the faith in openers Sharma, De Kock
Sep 17, 2020 21:38 IST
In occupied West Bank, Palestinian bloggers see local tourism as defiance
Sep 17, 2020 21:34 IST
Pune district reports 4,983 fresh positive cases, 53 deaths on Thursday
Sep 17, 2020 21:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.