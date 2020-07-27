Sections
Home / Cricket / England batsman James Vince hoping to make most of Ireland series

England batsman James Vince hoping to make most of Ireland series

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 12:20 IST

By Press Trust of India, Southampton

England's James Vince during nets. (REUTERS)

Top-order batsman James Vince, who was part of England’s World Cup-winning team, is hoping to make an impression during the three-match ODI series against Ireland starting on Wednesday.

Vince has not been able to make an impact in the 13 ODIs that he has played so far, scoring at an average of 24.09 with just one fifty.

With England missing the likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for the ODI series due to their Test assignment against the West Indies, Vince is hoping to grab the opportunity.

“I’m 29 now, so hopefully I’ve got a few years left in the tank. Obviously it’s a very tough side to break into, especially when it’s at full strength,” Vince, who also played 13 Tests and 12 T20Is so far in his international career, told the PA news agency.



“It’s not always that easy when I’m in and out, but hopefully I’ll get a bit of a crack in this series,” added the 29-year-old, who scored an unbeaten 66 for England Lions against Ireland on Sunday.

Vince was included in the World Cup squad in place of injured Jason Roy but failed to make a mark in the three World Cup matches last year.

English cricket currently boost of a solid ODI line-up with lot of quality batsmen and bowlers waiting for a chance to break into the team.

“There’s certainly a lot of good players – batters and bowlers – coming through, so for English cricket overall, it’s pretty positive signs,” Vince said.

