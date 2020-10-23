England batsman Jason Roy signs for BBL franchise Perth Scorchers

Sections
Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 17:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

England's Jason Roy takes part in a training session at Old Trafford in Manchester. (AFP)

England’s attacking opening batsman Jason Roy will play in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League when he turns out for the Perth Scorchers. Roy shared the news with his followers through a video posted on his Twitter handle.

“The Perth Scorchers will possess devastating firepower at the top of the order in the upcoming Big Bash League season, with the signing of explosive England opening batsman Jason Roy,” Perth Scorchers said in a statement.

“The Scorchers squad looks very strong, I’m excited to be joining the club. I’ve heard the environment of the club is awesome and that it’s a place where everyone wants to help get the best out of each other,” the franchise’s official website quoted Roy as saying.

England cricket team takes 15 per cent pay cut during pandemic



“I can’t wait to get amongst the boys and help contribute to as many wins as possible,” he added.

Roy will play alongside another Englishman Liam Livingstone, who will return to the franchise this season too.

“Jason Roy is one of the best white-ball batters in the world – that’s a fact,” Livingstone was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au this week.

“He’s also a very competitive guy, he hates losing, but he plays cricket in the right way. He’ll be a great addition to the Perth team and to have someone like him and bring him into a batting line-up that’s already stacked with a lot of ability, it’ll be a great addition.

“He’s the kind of man that gives confidence to other players so he’ll be a great addition,” he added.

Roy, who was part of the Delhi Capitals franchise had pulled out of the ongoing season of IPL due to a side strain, which kept him out of England’s T20 series against Pakistan earlier this year.

