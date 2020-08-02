Sections
Home / Cricket / England beat Ireland by four wickets in 2nd ODI

England beat Ireland by four wickets in 2nd ODI

Sam Billings (46 not out) and David Willey (47 not out) saw England home with an unbroken stand of 79 as the hosts won with more than 17 overs to spare.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 01:32 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Agence France-Presse

England's Jonny Bairstow in action. (REUTERS)

England beat Ireland by four wickets in the second one-day international at Southampton on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

The world champions were cruising to a target of 213 while Jonny Bairstow was making a rapid 82, before his exit sparked a mini-collapse that saw England slump to 137-6.

2nd ODI: England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI - Highlights

But Sam Billings (46 not out) and David Willey (47 not out) saw England home with an unbroken stand of 79 as the hosts won with more than 17 overs to spare.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

31.6mm rain cools down Chandigarh
Aug 02, 2020 01:46 IST
PGIMER orders 2,000 antigen test kits for detection of Covid-19
Aug 02, 2020 01:41 IST
Three arrested with arms in Chandigarh’s Nayagaon
Aug 02, 2020 01:38 IST
Tricity Buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making or faking news
Aug 02, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.