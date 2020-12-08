Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / England camp cleared of virus and free to leave South Africa

England camp cleared of virus and free to leave South Africa

The two positive tests, along with an outbreak in the South Africa camp and among workers at their shared bio-secure hotel in Cape Town prompted the rest of the tour to be abandoned on Monday.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:03 IST

By Press Trust of India, Cape Town

A sign outside The Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, stating that the establishment is closed to the public as they host the South African and England Cricket teams. England’s ODI cricket series in South Africa has been canceled after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the luxurious Cape Town hotel where both teams are staying. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) (AP)

Two people in the England cricket tour party who gave unconfirmed positive coronavirus tests in South Africa were cleared on Tuesday and freed from self-isolating.

The two positive tests, along with an outbreak in the South Africa camp and among workers at their shared bio-secure hotel in Cape Town prompted the rest of the tour to be abandoned on Monday.

England officials still wanted independent ratification of the positive results in its camp.

“Following further testing and analysis, in the opinion of the independent virologists based in Cape Town and London, the two individuals are not infected, and do not pose any risk of passing on the infection to the rest of the party,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.



“The advice is they are now free to join the rest of the group and are no longer self-isolating.” The England party will head home on Thursday.

The teams played out a three-match Twenty20 series but the first one-day international scheduled for last Friday was postponed to Sunday because of another infection in the South Africa team, then canceled when two hotel workers caught the virus. That made England undergo a round of tests, producing two unconfirmed positives.

With outbreaks apparently in both camps, officials canceled the other scheduled ODIs on Monday and Wednesday, too.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
Dec 08, 2020 22:10 IST
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
Dec 08, 2020 20:20 IST
‘300 million people may get vaccinated simultaneously’: Union health secy
Dec 08, 2020 21:22 IST
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

DRDO’s new Arjun tank demonstrates advanced capability to Army
Dec 08, 2020 22:10 IST
England camp cleared of virus and free to leave South Africa
Dec 08, 2020 22:03 IST
576 fresh cases, 8 deaths in Pune district
Dec 08, 2020 22:03 IST
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Dec 08, 2020 22:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.