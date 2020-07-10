England cricket team honours four Indian-origin doctors for work during Covid-19 fight

The England Cricket Board had decided to honour frontline healthcare workers who are involved in the fight against Covid-19. The England cricket team wore jerseys with names of health workers as international cricket resumed in Southampton after a gap of 117 days. One of the doctors nominated in the ‘Raise The Bat’ campaign was Dr. Vikas Kumar. He works at the critical care unit of a National Health Service (NHS) Trust hospital at Darlington in Durham.

35-year-old Kumar’s name was featured on the jersey worn by England’s captain Ben Stokes. So what was Kumar’s reaction when he saw England’s World Cup hero wearing a jersey with his name on the back of it?

“It was overwhelming to see Stokes and others putting that message out. It’s been very difficult for all of us. NHS staff have made a lot of sacrifices. This recognition is for the entire medical fraternity, including my doctor friends in India,” said Kumar as quoted by Indian Express.

Kumar graduated from Delhi University and completed his post-graduate diploma in anesthesia from Maulana Azad Medical College. He moved to England in 2019 along with his wife and two-year-old son. Kumar said that he played cricket at his college but with all my family members into studies, he also decided to become a doctor like his brothers.

“I was a cricket fan, and played for my medical college, but all my family members were into studies. So I had to become a doctor like my brothers,” he says, laughing.

Kumar got a heart-warming video message from Stokes.

“Hi Vikas, a big thanks for everything you have done throughout this pandemic. I want to wish you a happy return to cricket, all the best mate, get as many runs and wickets as you can.”

Three other Indian-origin health workers, Dr. Jamasp Kaikhusroo Dastur from Norwich, and Harikrishna Shah and physiotherapist Krishan Aghada from Leicester also got their name featured in the campaign for the ongoing series against the West Indies.