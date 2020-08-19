Sections
Home / Cricket / England includes Azhar Mahmood in coaching staff for Pakistan T20s

England includes Azhar Mahmood in coaching staff for Pakistan T20s

ECB on Tuesday said that Azhar Mahmood, 45, will support England bowling coach Jon Lewis during the series to be played in a bio-secure environment at Old Trafford.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:39 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

Azhar Mahmood (Twitter)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood is set to play a crucial role in scripting his native country’s downfall in the three-match T20 series against England after the hosts included him in the coaching staff for the upcoming contest, starting August 28.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday said that Mahmood, 45, will support England bowling coach Jon Lewis during the series to be played in a bio-secure environment at Old Trafford.

Mahmood, who is now a British citizen, was a member of Pakistan’s coaching staff under Mickey Arthur till last year. England assistant coach Graham Thorpe will assume the head coach’s role for the three-match series in place of Chris Silverwood. He will be supported by assistant coach Paul Collingwood.

Marcus Trescothick has been appointed batting coach while former Essex glovesman James Foster will be the wicketkeeping coach for the series.



England, meanwhile, have named a 14-strong squad under Eoin Morgan’s captaincy for the series.

Following aa poor outing against Ireland, batsman James Vince has been replaced by David Malan.

Former batsman Graham Thorpe will be in charge of the team in place of head coach Chris Silverwood, who has been given a break. “In this crowded international summer, players who are currently in the Test match bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Test series are not included in this squad,” England national selector Ed Smith said in a statement.

“We want to give multi-format players some opportunity to rest and refresh, while still selecting strong squads for every series. We will announce the squad for the Australia T20 series at a later date.” While the series starts on August 28, the second and third T20s are scheduled for August 30 and September 1.

England Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.

Reserves:Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sanjay to get preliminary cancer treatment in Mumbai, Kangana’s throwback
Aug 19, 2020 11:39 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Aug 19, 2020 11:40 IST
Ankita says ‘truth wins’ as SC orders CBI probe into Sushant’s death
Aug 19, 2020 11:37 IST
Man Utd, Man City exempt from first weekend of Premier League - Times
Aug 19, 2020 11:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.