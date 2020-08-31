Sections
Home / Cricket / England leave out Joe Root for Australia T20Is

England leave out Joe Root for Australia T20Is

England Test captain Joe Root has been left out of the Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against Australia but will return for the three one-day internationals, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:30 IST

By Reuters,

There was no place for Joe Root in England’s T20I squad (Reuters)

England Test captain Joe Root has been left out of the Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against Australia but will return for the three one-day internationals, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who missed the last two Test matches against Pakistan to visit his father who was diagnosed with brain cancer, has been omitted from both squads. Opening batsman Jason Roy, who missed the T20 series against Pakistan due to a side strain, has been left out of the T20 squad but will remain with the squad as he bids to recover for the ODI series. Batsman Jos Buttler and fast bowlers Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Mark Wood have been named in both squads.

“These two series against Australia provide an exciting end to the summer. We have selected strong squads. We are also continuing to develop depth in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cups,” national selector Ed Smith said.

The three-match T20 series will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with the first game scheduled for Friday. The three ODIs take place from Sept. 11-16 at Old Trafford in Manchester.



T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Aug 31, 2020 21:57 IST
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Aug 31, 2020 21:04 IST
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
Aug 31, 2020 19:04 IST
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Aug 31, 2020 18:10 IST

latest news

Abhishek Bachchan shares before and after pictures of his haircut
Aug 31, 2020 22:05 IST
All you need to know about the simple, classy Kerala kasavu saree
Aug 31, 2020 21:57 IST
CBDT chairman Pramod Mody gets extension, will be involved in Budget preparation
Aug 31, 2020 21:50 IST
Unlock 4: Maharashtra relaxes travel curbs, govt office attendance
Aug 31, 2020 21:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.