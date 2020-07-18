Sections
Home / Cricket / England need to support Archer, says Stokes after pacer’s bio-secure protocol breach

England need to support Archer, says Stokes after pacer’s bio-secure protocol breach

Stokes, who scored 176 to guide England to 469 for 9 declared in their first innings at Old Trafford on Friday, said it is the team’s duty to not let Archer feel isolated during this tough phase.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 10:17 IST

By Press Trust of India, Manchester

England's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes says star pacer Jofra Archer needs full support of his teammates following his bio-secure protocol breach which led to his dropping from the ongoing second Test against the West Indies here.

Archer will undergo two Covid-19 tests during a five-day isolation period after his unsanctioned trip to Brighton between the first and second Tests.

Stokes, who scored 176 to guide England to 469 for 9 declared in their first innings at Old Trafford on Friday, said it is the team’s duty to not let Archer feel isolated during this tough phase.

Also Read | Sibley, Stokes tons hand England advantage over West Indies



“We really need to be there to support Jofra right now. Obviously he’s a big talking point and he is by himself because of everything else going on at the moment,” Stokes was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.



“It’s making sure that it doesn’t feel like he’s by himself. The worst thing we could do right now as a team is just leave him and see him in five or six days’ time.

“It’s all good being there for people when things are going well and smoothly but what really comes through is how you operate with someone when they need you the most,” said Stokes who led England in the first Test, which they lost by four wickets, in the absence of Joe Root.

England head coach Chris Silverwood agreed with Stokes, saying “Archer is a massive part of the group”.

“At times like this people are very, very tough and you can feel like you are all by yourself, but I don’t think anybody is going to allow that to happen,” he said.

“Jofra’s a massive part of this group, as everybody is. If it was anybody else bar Jofra it would be exactly the same.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Khattar orders stern action against people moving around without face masks
Jul 18, 2020 11:07 IST
Virat Kohli wanted to take me down straightaway: Australia pacer
Jul 18, 2020 11:10 IST
Amitabh Bachchan gets reflective in Covid ward
Jul 18, 2020 11:06 IST
Gauri Shinde shares challenges of shooting from home
Jul 18, 2020 11:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.