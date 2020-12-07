Sections
Home / Cricket / England ODI series in South Africa called off after positive COVID-19 tests: Sky Sports

One South Africa player and two hotel staff are confirmed COVID-19 cases from with the bio-secure hotel, while England said on Sunday they had two “unconfirmed positive results” among their touring party.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 18:23 IST

By Reuters, CAPE TOWN

Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v England - Boland Park, Paarl, South Africa - December 6, 2020 General view as the match is abandoned REUTERS/Mike Hutchings (REUTERS)

England’s One-Day International series with South Africa has been cancelled after reported breaches of the teams’ bio-secure environment in Cape Town, broadcaster Sky Sports reported on Monday. One South Africa player and two hotel staff are confirmed COVID-19 cases from with the bio-secure hotel, while England said on Sunday they had two “unconfirmed positive results” among their touring party.

(More details awaited)

