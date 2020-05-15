Sections
Home / Cricket / England players told to use own set of balls, marked water bottles on resuming training

England players told to use own set of balls, marked water bottles on resuming training

ECB announced on Thursday that a pool of 30 cricketers will be prepared for the planned start of international cricket this summer.

Updated: May 15, 2020 11:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

ECB (Twitter)

England’s cricketers will be handed a box of balls each only for their individual use and they can’t apply saliva on them when they resume training next week ahead of the scheduled Test series against West Indies and Pakistan.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which has suspended all its activities until July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced on Thursday that a pool of 30 cricketers will be prepared for the planned start of international cricket this summer.

The training will be held as per the government-approved guidelines.

“We should be able to get control of the environment so it’s safer to go back to practise than it is to go to the supermarket. I’m not making light of this but there are risks every time you go outside the house,” Ashley Giles, ECB director of cricket, was quoted as saying by ‘The Guardian’.



Also Read | Not hosting IPL will cause loss of Rs 4000 crore: Sourav Ganguly

A “one skin per ball” policy will be implemented for the sessions at 11 county grounds where players will train at different times to ensure social distancing.

“We need to mitigate as many of the risks as we possibly can. At one venue guys may train individually but with the same coach – a single coach for four or five bowlers.

“But with social distancing they shouldn’t be close enough to pass anything on. It’s essential we stick to these guidelines,” said Giles.

The Guardian reported that the players have to use only the individual box of balls assigned to them and the balls must remain in their kit bags when not in use.

Also Read | Didn’t want to tour Pakistan in 2003: Irfan Pathan

Bowlers will be having one-on-one sessions with coaches from Wednesday and the batsmen will enter the nets two week later.

“Players have been told to travel by car, bring their own clearly marked water bottles, regularly sanitise hands and make a swift departure afterwards before showering at home,” the newspaper stated.

They will also undergo temperature checks before hitting the nets under the supervision of a coach and physio.

A two-metre distance has to be maintained with the coach and the physio will be the only one wearing a PPE kit.

When the batsmen resume net sessions, they must not pick the ball up and pass it back to the coach, instead they will kick it or use the bat to hit it back.

“We hope we don’t take another dip, which would put all of us back. (But) If we continue on this trajectory hopefully we will have the right conditions to play some Test cricket,” Giles said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
May 15, 2020 13:03 IST
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
May 15, 2020 11:35 IST
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
May 15, 2020 10:43 IST
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
May 15, 2020 09:42 IST

latest news

Kids giggle uncontrollably while sharing a bottle of soda. Watch
May 15, 2020 13:05 IST
Supreme Court stays Gujarat HC order setting aside election of BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama
May 15, 2020 13:06 IST
Rajnath Singh adds patrol vessel, 2 interceptor boats to Coast Guard strength
May 15, 2020 13:02 IST
Settle your accounts first: Chidambaram to FM, Gadkari
May 15, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.