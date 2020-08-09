England’s Ben Stokes withdraws from Pakistan Tests due to family reasons

Ben Stokes will be flying out to New Zealand later this week. (Getty Images)

England’s Ben Stokes has withdrawn from the ongoing Test series against Pakistan owing to family reasons, the ECB announced on Sunday. The No. 1-ranked allrounder, who played the first Test in Manchester, will be flying to Christchurch in New Zealand – where his parents Ged and Deb live – later this week.

Stokes’ father Ged - a former rugby league international - was hospitalised days ahead of England’s Boxing Day Test against South Africa in in December last year.

“England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the #raisethebat Test series against Pakistan for family reasons,” a statement from the ECB read.

“Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand. He will miss England’s two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl starting on Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with the Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family’s privacy at this time.”

Stokes, who was born in New Zealand, has featured in England’s all four Tests this summer. He captained England in the first of the three Tests against West Indies and followed it with a Player-of-the-Match worthy performance in the second Test in Manchester, hitting 176 and 78 with the bat and picking up three wickets.