Sections
Home / Cricket / England’s Jason Roy says Hundred postponement a ‘huge shame’

England’s Jason Roy says Hundred postponement a ‘huge shame’

England, with Roy in the side, defeated New Zealand last year in an unforgettable Lord’s final that captivated the host country.

Updated: May 01, 2020 19:10 IST

By Agence France-Presse, London

File image of Jason Roy. (Reuters)

England batsmanJason Roy believes the coronavirus-enforced postponement of the Hundred is a missed opportunity for cricket to capitalise on the buzz from last year’s World Cup triumph. With a new tournament, a new format and new city-based franchises, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was aiming to attract a fresh audience to the game. England, with Roy in the side, defeated New Zealand last year in an unforgettable Lord’s final that captivated the host country.

But COVID-19 has forced a year’s delay, with the ECB keen to avoid empty grounds and absent overseas stars diluting the inaugural edition. Roy, a top-tier £125,000 ($157,000) pick by Oval Invincibles, understands the decision.

Also read: Bhaag puji puji bhaag’: Rohit Sharma’s hilarious response to Pujara’s birthday wish

“It’s a huge shame that we won’t be able get out in front of a home crowd again,” he said. “It is hugely disappointing but there are bigger things at stake. “Obviously there was a huge incentive for the ECB, it was a huge competition that they put a lot of money into but it’s only right that it be delayed until next year.

“You want the best players coming over and at the moment they can’t. Unfortunately that’s just the way it is at the moment.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
May 01, 2020 19:40 IST
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
May 01, 2020 19:14 IST
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
May 01, 2020 18:03 IST
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
May 01, 2020 19:35 IST

latest news

Scientists outline ways to change behaviour during Covid-19 pandemic
May 01, 2020 20:39 IST
Kotkhai custodial death case: CBI court dismisses IGP Zaidi’s bail plea
May 01, 2020 20:38 IST
Donald Trump points to Wuhan lab as Covid-19 source, threatens new tariffs as punishment
May 01, 2020 20:38 IST
Grace, glamour & Goswami: TFA cadets look back in wonder at the Chuni years
May 01, 2020 20:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.