Sections
Home / Cricket / England’s Sam Curran tests negative for COVID-19

England’s Sam Curran tests negative for COVID-19

The ECB said last week that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:51 IST

By Reuters, LONDON

England's Sam Curran in action. (REUTERS)

England all-rounder Sam Curran can resume training ahead of next week’s first test against West Indies after testing negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

Curran was self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton after feeling unwell and undergoing a test.

“The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl,” a statement said.

“He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor.”



The 22-year-old Curran, along with the rest of the team and management, will have another test on Sunday.

The ECB said last week that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.

The first test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by two games in Manchester.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Murder of 2 cops: Two women arrested in Sonepat
Jul 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Abhishek reveals what it’ll take for him and Aishwarya to reunite on screen
Jul 03, 2020 20:06 IST
WHO endorses tests by ICMR, 2 others for TB diagnosis, drug resistance detection
Jul 03, 2020 20:03 IST
Best material for effective homemade masks to curb pandemic spread identified
Jul 03, 2020 19:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.