England spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice

Rashid went ahead and picked the Pakistani middle order batsman over Kohli but clarified that his choice was based on current form.

Updated: May 15, 2020 13:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Kedar Jadhav of India celebrates the wicket of Babar Azam of Pakistan with Virat Kohli during the ICC Champions trophy cricket match between India and Pakistan at The Oval in London on June 18, 2017 (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

England leg spinner Adil Rashid was recently asked to do a very tough job. He had to choose the better batsman between Indian captain Virat Kohli and newly appointed Pakistan limited overs skipper Babar Azam. Rashid went ahead and picked the Pakistani middle order batsman over Kohli but clarified that his choice was based on current form.

“Ahhh... it’s a tough one. Well, it’s a tough one. So you got to go on the current form... I think I got to go for Babar Azam on current form. I am taking form here...I say Babar Azam is in better form so I picked Babar Azam. But they both are world class players anyway,” the leg-spinner, who won the ICC World Cup in 2019, said during an interview with At the Crease TV.

Rashid can’t be faulted for his choice though as on current form, Azam does outshine his Indian counterpart. Virat Kohli has built a reputation for being a run machine over the years across all formats and his below par showing in New Zealand has put the spotlight on his form. Such has been Kohli’s consistency in racking up big scores that even a half-century at times looks like a failure.



Azam on the other hand has been the most consistent batsman for Pakistan and has cemented his reputation as his country’s premier batsman. He is far away from Kohli’s numbers but if he continues in the same vein then he too can create his own legacy in international cricket.

