England squad barring Moeen test negative for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka

Moeen had tested positive on Monday upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will now continue his 10-day self-isolation in a separate wing of the visitors’ team hotel in Hambantota.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 11:45 IST

By Reuters, Colombo

FILE PHOTO: England's Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes during nets (Action Images via Reuters)

All members of England’s travelling squad barring all-rounder Moeen Ali have tested negative for COVID-19 before their two-match test series in Sri Lanka starting on Jan. 14, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Chris Woakes, who was deemed a possible close contact of Moeen, was among those who tested negative but will continue to isolate in his room as a precaution.

“All PCR tests from yesterday are negative, except for Moeen Ali, and we can start controlled training this afternoon. We’ll have a third COVID test tomorrow,” an ECB spokesman said.

England’s training session on Wednesday will be their first since arriving in Sri Lanka.

Both of England’s tests will be played in Galle. Their series in Sri Lanka will be followed by four tests in India in February and March.

