England squad clears COVID-19 test, set to travel to Sri Lanka for Test series

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 19:24 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

File photo of England Test team (Getty Images)

England’s Sri Lanka-bound cricket contingent has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be leaving for the island nation on Saturday for a two-match Test series, starting on January 14. England players and support staff had undergone COVID-19 testing on December 30. They will fly to Sri Lanka as per schedule on Saturday.

On arrival, the contingent will spend 10 days in a bio-secure bubble in Hambantota, according to a report in ‘Sky Sports’. England is scheduled to play two Test matches against Sri Lanka in Galle from January 14-18 and January 22-26.

The series was postponed in March last year midway through the visitors’ warm-up game in Colombo due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is part of the ongoing World Test Championship. This will be England’s second touring assignment since the COVID-19 pandemic threw schedules haywire.

They had travelled to South Africa in November but the tour was called off midway after two members of the visiting party tested positive for the dreaded virus.

After its assignment in Sri Lanka, the England cricket team will head to India for a full series starting with the first Test on February 5.

