Home / Cricket / England to tour Pakistan next October; first time since 2005

After playing back-to-back Twenty20s on Oct. 14 and 15, both teams will fly to India on October 16 for the T20 World Cup.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:50 IST

By Associated Press, Islamabad

Representational photo. (Twitter/PCB)

England’s cricket team will play two Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi next October during its first tour to Pakistan since 2005. England and Wales Cricket Board on Wednesday said its squad will arrive in the southern port city of Pakistan on October 12. After playing back-to-back Twenty20s on Oct. 14 and 15, both teams will fly to India on October 16 for the T20 World Cup.

Michael Vaughan was captain when England last toured Pakistan for three test matches and five one-day internationals.

Despite international travel restrictions during COVID-19 pandemic this year, Pakistan was able to tour England and play three test matches and three Twenty20s at Manchester.

ALSO READ: Wasim Akram dedicates Karachi Kings’ maiden title win to late Dean Jones



“As was demonstrated this summer, we have a strong relationship with PCB and ECB is delighted to be able to play our part in ensuring the safe return of international cricket to this wonderful nation of passionate cricket fans,” ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement.

Harrison said that the ECB is working closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board to ensure safety and security of its team and “of course the situation regarding the fast-moving and ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.”

ALSO READ: ‘Please bowl slow to me next time’: Shahid Afridi requests Haris Rauf after getting bowled off an ‘unplayable yorker’ in PSL match

The PCB expects England’s short tour will showcase Pakistan’s ability to host international matches and will encourage the visitors for their tour to Pakistan in 2022-23 season.

“The October 2021 T20Is will allow the leading England cricketers to access and examine the world-class arrangements we will put together, which will give them further encouragement and confidence to not only return in 2022-23, but also express their interest in the Pakistan Super League,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.

Englishman Alex Hales played for the champion Karachi Kings in the PSL which ended at Karachi on Tuesday. Another Englishman, all-rounder Samit Patel, represented Lahore Qalandars, who were beaten in the final by five wickets.

