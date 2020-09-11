Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / England vs Australia live score 1st ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester

England vs Australia live score 1st ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester

England vs Australia live score 1st ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester: Follow live score of ENG vs AUS 1st ODI.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

England vs Australia live score 1st ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester (AP)

England vs Australia 1st ODI live score: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday as star batsman Steve Smith was absent for the tourists. Australia captain Aaron Finch said Smith had suffered a head knock batting in the nets, with a team spokesman saying the injury had been cause by a throw-down from a member of the coaching staff.

Follow England vs Australia 1st ODI live score and updates:

 

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood



Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Sep 11, 2020 16:14 IST
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
Sep 11, 2020 16:33 IST

latest news

Hyderabad cops arrest school dropout for practising medicine with fake degree
Sep 11, 2020 17:56 IST
Steve Smith misses 1st ODI against England after knock to head in nets
Sep 11, 2020 17:58 IST
Investigate suicide cases on priority: Himachal DGP amid increase in cases during Covid lockdown
Sep 11, 2020 17:54 IST
Dead gangster Vijay Sidhu’s aide lands in Ludhiana police net
Sep 11, 2020 17:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.