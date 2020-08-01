England vs Ireland live score 2nd ODI at Southampton: Willey removes both openers after Ireland opt to bat

England vs Ireland 2nd ODI live score: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against England at Southampton. England won the 1st ODI comfortable by six wickets. Eoin Morgan’s men will be looking to seal the series by winning this match. Can Ireland spring in a surprise and keep the series alive?

Follow live updates of England vs Ireland 2nd ODI

OUT: David Willey has removed both the openers. A fuller length delivery outside off stump, Stirling goes for the flashy drive, gets a thickish outside edge and Tom Banton at point takes brilliant catch divingg towards his left. Stirling goes for 12. Ireland 15/2

OUT: David Willey had to wait for his third over to get into the wickets column but he did it in style. Delany (0), who was struggling to find the middle of the bat plays all around the Willey delivery that just came back in with the angle. The ball hits his oads and umpire had no hesitation in rasing his finger. Stirling rightly says no the DRS. Ireland 12/1 after 4.4 overs

Maiden: Topley finds his line and length, bowls a maiden to Gerath Delany, who is yet to get off the mark.

Two boundaries: Paul Stirling is away. He has welcome Reece Topley, who is playing his first international match in four years, with two delightful strokes for four through the off side.

Good start from Willey: David Willey starts well with the new ball. He beat Paul Stirling with the angle on a couple of occasions. Ireland 1/0 after the first over.

The players, umpires and support staff take the knee to support of the Black Lives Matter campaign. We are minutes away from the first ball.

Stat: With Topley’s return to international cricket, this becomes the first instance in more than four years of en England side having more than one left-arm seamer in their side. David Willey had ran through the Ireland top-order in the first ODI, this might be a good tactical move by England.

“It’s a used wicket so that’s why we want to bat first, but we’ve got to bat better. We need to show a bit more application early on in the innings,” said Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie.

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), James Vince, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Craig Young

Team News: Ireland’s Barry McCarthy is ruled out for the rest of the series, confirms captain Balbirnie. Josh Little has come into the side. Reece Topley replaces Tom Curran and will play his first ODI in four years.

TOSS: Ireland win the toss and opt to bat first.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of England vs Ireland 2nd ODI.