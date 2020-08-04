England vs Pakistan 1st Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch on TV and online

Sections
England vs Pakistan 1st Test match live streaming and timing: Here is everything you need to know about England vs Pakistan 1st Test.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 10:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistan cricket team huddle during a nets session at Old Trafford ground in Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 3, 2020. Pakistan are scheduled to play their first Test against England on Aug.5 to 9. (Gareth Copley/Pool via AP) (AP)

After a thrilling series win over West Indies, hosts England will get ready to take on Pakistan in a three-match Test series. The side led by Joe Root will be hoping to continue in the same vein of form that they have been doing in the past couple of weeks. For doing so, players such as Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad will be the key players for the side. For Pakistan, fitness will be a key factor that will be scrutinised. It will also be interesting to see how Azhar Ali fares as the captain with all the buzz surrounding Babar Azam’s captaincy.

Here is everything you need to know about England vs Pakistan 1st Test:

Where is the England vs Pakistan 1st Test match taking place?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test match will take place at The Old Trafford, Manchester.

At what time does the England vs Pakistan 1st Test match begin?



The England vs Pakistan 1st Test match begins at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday (August 5).



Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs Pakistan 1st Test?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be aired live on Sony sports channels Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten Sports 1, and Sony Ten Sports 1 HD.

How to watch ENG vs Pak 1st Test match online?

The online streaming of the England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be available at Sonyliv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs Pakistan 1st Test match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

