Sections
Home / Cricket / England vs Pakistan 1st Test weather report: Will rain play a role again in Manchester?

England vs Pakistan 1st Test weather report: Will rain play a role again in Manchester?

On papers, it promises to be a cracker of a contest when England take on Pakistan. But here is the big question - will rain play a role in another Test in Manchester?

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 13:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Will rain play a role in Manchester against Pakistan? (AP/File image)

After a scintillating comeback series win over West Indies, England will hope to continue in the same vein of form and get 1-0 up over Pakistan when the two teams come out to play the first Test on Wednesday. Pakistan look like a stronger challenge as compared to West Indies, especially with the likes of Younis Khan and Misbah ul-Haq in their coaching department. Pakistan’s batting line -up comprising of captain Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq and Abid Ali looks solid. The bowling department with Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi also seems to be packing a punch.

England, too, seems to have grown in strength in the past two three games and with Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes in form, the side looks unbeatable. Ollie Pope is a bright addition to the team’s line-up, but skipper Joe Root will hope he can find some form with the bat.

Also read: BCCI thinking of women’s cricket, just needs to be more specific in communication: Anjum Chopra

On papers, it promises to be a cracker of a contest. But here is the big question - will rain play a role in another Test in Manchester? Well, not really, it seems.

According to Accuweather, there are a couple of passing showers expected early morning on Wednesday in Manchester, but the rest of the day is expected to remain sunny. If the passing showers do not wet the outfield too much, we could see an entire full day’s play on the first day of the first Test.



A period of shower is also expected on Thursday, but most of the day is expected to be sunny. The next three days are expected to be warm with clouds and sun, but no rain is expected.

It might mean that weather may not play a large enough role in the first Test between England and Pakistan, and we could in fact see a full day’s play. This is the best news for cricketing fans who will be eager to see how Pakistan return to international cricket after an unexpected break.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
Aug 04, 2020 14:10 IST
China accuses US of ‘outright bullying’ over TikTok
Aug 04, 2020 14:08 IST
Sam Billings should be an automatic selection, says Panesar
Aug 04, 2020 14:15 IST
Many gyms in city will open on August 6
Aug 04, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.