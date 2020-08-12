Sections
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test weather report: Will rain play a role in Southampton?

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test weather report: Will rain play a role in Southampton?

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: After winning the first Test in Manchester, Joe Root & co. look to continue the winning streak. But will rain spoil the party?

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (AP)

England always find a way to come back to the contest, it seems. In the first Test series of the summer against West Indies, England went 1-0 down after a heavy loss to Jason Holder-led team in the first Test in Southampton. But the boys returned to form in the next two games in Manchester and won the series 2-1. Earlier this month, facing off against Azhar Ali-led Pakistan, England got off to another poor start and it seemed that the visitors would comfortably pick up the win.

But Pakistan squandered a 107-run lead as they suffered a batting collapse in the second innings. Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler stitched a match-winning partnership for England in the 2nd innings, both scoring half centuries. Woakes remained unbeaten on 84 as he helped the hosts to chase down the target of 277, and win the match.

Also read: Gambhir was not able to see the ball’: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan recalls 2012 series against India

But now, as the teams travel to Southampton for the 2nd Test, Pakistan will have a chance to redeem themselves. England will be eager to win the match and seal the series, while Pakistan will look to gain confidence from the positives in the first Test and push harder this time. But will rain spoil the party at The Rose Bowl?

Well, there is a huge chance that the match will be frequented by periods of showers, according to the weather report from AccuWeather. The weather forecast predicts a shower and a t-storm with 60 per cent chances of precipitation on Thursday. The forecast remains the same for Friday.



There is another t-storm predicted alongside periods of sunshine on Saturday. The forecast of Sunday and Monday predicts a shower and t-storm as well.

A look at weather forecast suggests that we may have interrupted periods of play during the 2nd Test, which will only make things harder for Pakistan to push for a result. A draw would not help Pakistan’s cause in leveling the series.

