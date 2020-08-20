England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch ENG vs PAK on TV and online

The stage is set for the final of England vs Pakistan Test series. After a win in the first Test, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the Test series. And after the 2nd Test ended in a draw, Pakistan are in a position where they cannot win the series. The third Test is a must win for Pakistan if they want to save the series. England, on the other hand, will hope to win their 2nd Test series of the summer, and then get ready for Australia challenge on the back of two big series wins.

Where is the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match taking place?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match will take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

At what time does the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match begin?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match begins at 3:30 PM IST on Friday (August 21). But, the officials have decided that both the teams may decide to have early starts if the weather and light becomes a cause of concern during the Test match.

Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs Pakistan 3rd Test?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match will be aired live on Sony sports channels Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten Sports 1, and Sony Ten Sports 1 HD.

How to watch ENG vs Pak 3rd Test match online?

The online streaming of the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test will be available at Sonyliv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.