Sections
Home / Cricket / England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch ENG vs PAK on TV and online

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch ENG vs PAK on TV and online

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match live streaming and timing: Here is everything you need to know about England vs Pakistan 3rd Test.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 16:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

General view during the match. (REUTERS)

The stage is set for the final of England vs Pakistan Test series. After a win in the first Test, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the Test series. And after the 2nd Test ended in a draw, Pakistan are in a position where they cannot win the series. The third Test is a must win for Pakistan if they want to save the series. England, on the other hand, will hope to win their 2nd Test series of the summer, and then get ready for Australia challenge on the back of two big series wins.

Where is the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match taking place?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match will take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

At what time does the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match begin?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match begins at 3:30 PM IST on Friday (August 21). But, the officials have decided that both the teams may decide to have early starts if the weather and light becomes a cause of concern during the Test match.

Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs Pakistan 3rd Test?



The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match will be aired live on Sony sports channels Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten Sports 1, and Sony Ten Sports 1 HD.



How to watch ENG vs Pak 3rd Test match online?

The online streaming of the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test will be available at Sonyliv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab’s Bathinda, Ferozepur among top 100 clean cities in country but Abohar among the dirtiest towns
Aug 20, 2020 18:04 IST
Yousuf appointed batting coach for High Performance Centre in Lahore
Aug 20, 2020 18:01 IST
Heavy rains in Odisha, two men washed away
Aug 20, 2020 18:01 IST
Ancient mummy safely relocated in Jaipur’s Albert Hall museum
Aug 20, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.