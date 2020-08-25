Sections
England vs Pakistan: 'If coaches want to go on pleasure trip, send them for world tour' - Aamer Sohail slams Misbah & co.

England vs Pakistan: ‘If coaches want to go on pleasure trip, send them for world tour’ - Aamer Sohail slams Misbah & co.

England vs Pakistan: Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Aamer Sohail directed the blames on lack of strategies from players, but also directed shots at the coaching department.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 24, 2020 England's James Anderson celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abid Ali lbw with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail slammed Pakistan coaching department led by Misbah-ul-Haq after a poor performance in the third Test against England. After an insipid bowling performance in the first innings, in which England declared for 583/8, Pakistan were bundled out for 273 and were asked to follow-on. Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Sohail directed the blames on lack of strategies from players, but also directed shots at the coaching department.

“I saw a little effort in this match from Yasir Shah. He used his driving arm better but unluckily he again conceded more than 150 runs. This has become a feature of Yasir Shah’s bowling that he is conceding more than 150 runs whenever he bowls a long spell. If your bowler concedes so many runs and doesn’t dismiss too many batsmen, your chances become very less,” he said.

“Coming to Naseem Shah, he does not have a repeatable action. The follow through of his arm is not consistent. And I have been saying repeatedly that it has been such a long time for our coaches but you don’t see any improvement.

“And when we talk about Shaheen Afridi, he should have improved but you can see a decline happening suddenly,” Sohail added. 



“So whose task is this? Why have the coaches been kept? Are they there for a pleasure trip? If they want to go on a pleasure trip, they should be sent on a world tour and let the players continue to play as they are doing,” he added.

“I have been talking repeatedly about Sohail Khan. There was a reason for that. If you have to play Mohammad Abbas in a Test match just for a couple of wickets and then he doesn’t have a chance to get batsmen out with the new ball, then why are you playing him.

“Three batsmen are already dismissed. Lets hope that the incoming batsmen perform better. This is a very big chance for Fawad Alam. It is a very easy pitch and there is not much for the bowlers,” Sohail further opined.

Pakistan are trailing 1-0 in three-match Test series and the third Test is a must-win for them in order to level the series.

