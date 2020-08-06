England vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Can England stop Babar Azam?

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Pakistan batsmen managed to get to a score of 139/2 before bad light stopped play on Day 1 of the first Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 69 while Shan is unbeaten on 46. Plenty of action in store in the next four days of the thrilling first Test.

Follow live updates of England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 2: