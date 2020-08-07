England vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Pakistan bowlers look to put early pressure

Jos Buttler is not having the best of times. His sloppy glovework has already cost England dearly in this Test match. Now when England are in a spot of bother with the bat, he has a chance to make up for the lapses while keeping. Buttler’s form with the bat is not great either but we all know he is a champion cricketer and can change the course of a match if he gets going.

It’s bright and sunny at Manchester, as it was predicted. So far so good. As far the forecasts are concerned today and tomorrow are supposed to be the best days for cricket, let’s hope it stays that way as you can’t quite be sure about the weather in Manchester.

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3 : England scored 92/4 at stumps on Day 2 and trail Pakistan by 235 runs. Joe Root and Ollie Pope were building a budding partnership but their stand was broken by Yasir Shah. Earlier. Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Afridi had rocked England top-order, dismissing Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes. Pakistan had managed 326 runs in their first innings.

“It’s not every day you will bowl 90 miles an hour. No-one is a robot,” he said. “This wicket is not really one where you will try to bend your back. There was a little bit there in the morning, but you saw it is now spinning on day two.”

England are trailing Pakistan by 234 runs and have already lost 4 wickets. The start is crucial for the hosts as their hopes rest on Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler.

14:48 hrs IST

Akhtar not happy with Sarfaraz

Former captain Sarfaraz was seen carrying drinks and shoes for Shadab Khan during the 71st over and that has infuriated Shoaib Akhtar.

“This shows that Sarfaraz is such a docile and weak man. He must have led Pakistan in the same way like he carried shoes. That’s why Mickey Arthur always dominated him. I am not saying carrying the shoes is a problem, but former captain can’t do that,” Akhtar further explained.