LIVE BLOG England vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Pakistan 169 all out, set 277-run target for England England vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Follow updates of England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 in Manchester. By hindustantimes.com | Aug 08, 2020 15:58 IST



England vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4: England bowled out Pakistan for 169 on Day 4. Pakistan scored 32 runs in just 16 balls on Day 4 to set England a target of 277. On Day 3, England had made a strong comeback in the last session by reducing Pakistan to 137 for 8 at stumps. After getting bowled out for 219 runs, England had to produce the goods with the ball and they did just that. Chris Woakes struck twice and then Dom Bess, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes too chipped in with the wickets in the middle. Pakistan still have a lead of 244 runs with only Yasir Shah and two tailenders to go. Follow live updates England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4: 15:56 hrs IST England second innings England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have a job on their hands. England have been set a 277-run target and they have to ensure to see off the new ball which they were unable to do so in the first innings. Shaheen Shah Afridi has the new ball in hand for Pakistan.



15:45 hrs IST Pakistan all out for 169 Bowled! Archer gets the last wicket but Pakistan have scored 32 runs in just 16 balls on Day 4 to set England a target of 277. Some carefree batting from Yasir Shah and Pakistan’s No.10 and 11 ensured England have a stiff target to chase.





15:44 hrs IST Valuable runs FOUR leg byes! “Fortune favours the brave,” says David Llyod. Pakistan’s lead is now 277.





15:41 hrs IST Yasir Shah falls OUT! Edged and taken. Yasir Shah’s entertainment comes to an end. But he has done his job. He scored 21 runs today off just 9 balls. England still need 1 more wicket to bowl out Pakistan.





15:38 hrs IST Count the lead SIX! Yasir Shah is on a rampage at the moment. Just 9 balls today and Shah has already scored 21 runs. As if England didn’t have enough troubles with his leg spin, he has now started to punish to England fast bowler. Pakistan lead by 265 now.





15:36 hrs IST Yasir Shah on a roll FOUR! Take that! No point hanging around, Yasir Shah inflicting some serious damage straightaway. Uses the long handle to slog it past the mid on fielder and collect his third boundary of the day.





15:32 hrs IST What a start! 2, 4, 4: What an astonishing start to Day 4, not if you are an England fan though. Yasir Shah has taken 10 runs including two boundaries from the first three balls of Jofra Archer. Pakistan’s lead crosses 250.





15:28 hrs IST All set for Day 4 The England fielders are out there, they would look to wrap up Pakistan’s tail as early as possible. As far as Pakistan are concerned, whatever they get today will be added bonus.





15:15 hrs IST How much would England be comfortable chasing? Don’t see Pakistan adding much to their 244-run lead today with 2 wickets in hand. But if you ask me, Pakistan have already got a decent lead up their sleeves. 250 won’t be easy to chase down on a Day 4 and 5 track with two leg-spinners to deal with.





14: 55 hrs IST Advantage with Pakistan Chasing at Old Trafford is not an easy task. There have been only 2 run chases above 200.The lead is already over the second highest chase. And on top that, England might have to fend off the dangerous Yasir Shah on a slow turning pitch.





14:48 hrs IST Will Archer be rested for second Test? With Robinson joining the squad for second Test, does it mean England are looking to rest Jofra Archer?





14:42 hrs IST England can turn tables on Pak “We’ve definitely got the ability. It’s obviously going to be difficult, but we have got the players that can do it, “ Woakes said.





14:38 hrs IST Robinson to join squad Sussex’s Ollie Robinson will join with the Test squad ahead of the second Test on Monday.



