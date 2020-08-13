England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Can Pakistan bounce back?

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd test, Day 1: England triumphed in Manchester in the first Test against Pakistan despite an insipid start to the game. Pakistan were all over England by the end of the first innings, taking a massive 107-run lead. But a batting collapse, and heroic innings from Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler led to Pakistan’s demise and England took a 1-0 lead in the three match series. But for the 2nd Test, England have some problems with Ben Stokes out for 2 matches and James Anderson going through bad form. Pakistan have to win the Test if they want have any chance to win the series.

