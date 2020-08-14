England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd test, Day 2: Pak hopes rest on Babar Azam

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd test, Day 2: Pakistan were tottering at 126/5 when play was called off on Day 1 due to rain and bad light. Fawad Alam return to Test cricket after over 10 years lasted for only three balls. He got trapped by Chris Woakes and Joe Root took a good review to send Alam back to the pavilion for a duck.Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Follow live updates of England vs Pakistan, 2nd test, Day 2: