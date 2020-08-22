LIVE BLOG England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Crawley, Buttler look to take England to a big total England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Follow updates of Eng vs Pak 3rd Test Day 2 in Southampton. By hindustantimes.com | Aug 22, 2020 15:30 IST



England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd test, Day 2: A maiden Test century from Zak Crawley and a half-century from Jos Buttler took England to a strong 332/4 at stumps on Day 1 of the third Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. England made only change with Jofra Archer coming in for Sam Curran. It is a crucial Test for Pakistan as England is leading the series 1-0 and the visitors have to eke out a result for them to get something out of the series. Follow live updates of England vs Pakistan, 3rd test, Day 2: 15:30 hrs IST All set to roll Clear skies and we’re all set for the second day. The two set batsmen - Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler - make their way to the centre, as do the Pakistan players. The ball is still relatively new, just 10 overs old. No surprises here, Shaheen Afridi to start proceedings.



15:10 hrs IST How’s the weather going to hold up? The good news is that the weather is going to stay clear on Saturday. It is expected to remain cloudy mostly but the good thing is there are almost no chances of rain. For the second straight day, we are in with a chance of 90 overs being bowled.





14:55 hrs IST How long will England bat England batters will look to take their side to a big total in the first innings and maybe give a few overs to the Pakistan team to bat in the evening. With Crawley and Buttler looking in good touch, a score of 600 is well in reach.





14:47 hrs IST Mushtaq feels pitch is very flat “It was quite tough. The weather played a huge role. The pitch was very flat, and the toss was vital on that pitch. And because the wind was there the whole day, it was very difficult for the bowlers to control their line and length consistently,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Ahmed as saying.





14:41 hrs IST Crawley was nervous in his 90s “When I was about 91, I was really nervous. Jos didn’t think I was, so I must have been hiding it pretty well. It was handy batting with Jos - he’s a very calm head and he’s always telling you to keep switched on. I think that’s why we managed to get a good partnership today,” he was quoted as saying by Skysports.





14:35 hrs IST Can Pakistan stop Crawley? Crawley struck 19 fours in a composed 269-ball innings in his eight Test match and looks to have made England the favourites in the Test match. It is the first hundred by a England number three since November 2018.



