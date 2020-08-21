LIVE BLOG England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Archer in as England opt to bat England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Follow updates of Eng vs Pak 3rd Test Day 1 in Southampton. By hindustantimes.com | Aug 21, 2020 15:23 IST



England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: The series enters into its decisive stage as England and Pakistan take each other on in the final Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. Pakistan were in a dominant position in the first Test but managed to lose the hold and eventually lost the match to England at Old Trafford. Then the second Test concluded without a result as rain affected play. With England leading the series 1-0, Pakistan have to eke out a result for them to get something out of the series. Follow live updates of England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test: 15:20 hrs IST Team News England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah



15:15 hrs IST England win toss, opt to bat Joe Root wins the toss and he’s opted to bat. Jofra Archer was seen warming up and he’s been included in the side in place of Sam Curran. This means England will bowl with Anderson, Broad and Archer. Pakistan batsmen better watch out.





15:07 hrs IST Toss is delayed The toss has been officially delayed due to the weather.





15:01 hrs IST It has started raining Toss is about to take place and there is some bad news. It has started raining at the Ageas Bowl. Azhar Ali and Joe Root are waiting for the umpires.





14:58 hrs IST Abbas has strategy in place for Stokes “Ben Stokes is a big name in cricket right now. He is one of the world’s best allrounders, and he’s performed several times for his country. Before the game, we watched videos and analysed how best to disrupt him. So we went round the wicket straightaway,” Abbas told Pakistan Cricket Board.





14: 54 hrs IST Broad honoured by ECB Stuart Broad has been given a framed silver stump for taking 500 Test wickets for England. Players from the home side will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for Dan Lawrence’s mother, who died earlier this month.





14:49 hrs IST Revised timings ‘Following positive discussions with the England & Wales Cricket Board, (ECB) the International Cricket Council (ICC), led by Match Referee Chris Broad and various stakeholders including broadcast partners, the ECB and the ICC have agreed to revised start times ahead of the #raisethebat third Test starting on Friday at the Ageas Bowl. The flexible approach will enable the prospect of making up time for inclement weather during the morning session of subsequent days rather than at the end of the day,’ ECB said in a statement.





14:43 hrs IST Jofra comes back It looks like Jofra Archer has been drafted back into the squad. It is likely that pacer Mark Wood will miss out.





14:36 hrs IST Pitch report The pitch is dry and the weather is much better than the last Test. However, there is a lot of wind flowing around the stadium.



