England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Joe Root & co. enforce follow-on

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: James Anderson ripped through Pakistan’s batting order as England bundled out the visitors for 273. England have enforced the follow-on considering rain is predicted on the final day. Pakistan would hope to bat through the day and hold on so that they reignite hopes of drawing the third Test in Southampton.

