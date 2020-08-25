This site uses cookies

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Can rain save the day for visitors?

England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Follow live cricket score and updates of ENG vs PAK 3rd Test.

By hindustantimes.com | Aug 25, 2020 15:08 IST

England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: The stage will be set for thrilling final day in Southampton as Pakistan look to fight it out to save the Test. Pakistan are still trailing by 210 runs with eight wickets in hand. Rain is also expected to play a role on the final day, so England will have a limited window to pick eight wickets. All eyes on James Anderson - one wicket away from milestone.

Follow live cricket score and updates of England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: 

15:15 hrs IST

Delayed start expected

One can expect a delayed start in the day as it is still quite wet in Southampton. The covers are on, it looks pretty dark.

15:00 hrs IST

One wicket away - James Anderson

James Anderson is one wicket away from becoming the first fast bowler to claim 600 Test wickets. But will rain and wet outfield derail his plans?

14:30 hrs IST

Hello and Welcome

Hello and Welcome to our live blog on the 5th and final day of England vs Pakistan 3rd Test. At this moment, it is clear that Pakistan are losing the series. The question is, will it be 1-0 or 2-0? Can Pakistan bat through the final day and save the Test? Or will England bowlers pounce on them?

