Sections
Home / Cricket / England vs Pakistan: Pakistan lose Khushdil for first Test, suffer Abid scare

England vs Pakistan: Pakistan lose Khushdil for first Test, suffer Abid scare

“As the nail is intact and there is no injury to nail bed, the orthopaedic surgeon, team physician and team physiotherapist expect Khushdil to resume physical training by the end of the next week,” the PCB said in a statement on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 10:25 IST

By Reuters, LONDON

Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah. (PCB)

Pakistan’s cricket board (PCB) said all-rounder Khushdil Shah will miss the first test against England with a fractured thumb but batsman Abid Ali is expected to return to training this week after being struck on the helmet while fielding on Sunday. Left-handed batsman Khushdil has been ruled out for up to three weeks after injuring his left thumb while batting during Saturday’s training session in Derby.

“As the nail is intact and there is no injury to nail bed, the orthopaedic surgeon, team physician and team physiotherapist expect Khushdil to resume physical training by the end of the next week,” the PCB said in a statement on Sunday.

Team mate Abid was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg during an intra-squad match on Sunday.

“Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday’s rest day,” team doctor Sohail Saleem said.



“He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal.” The three-test series begins in Manchester on August 5, with the last two matches scheduled in Southampton.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tiger Shroff shows off his football skills in this throwback video, watch
Jul 20, 2020 10:26 IST
Pakistan lose Khushdil for first Test, suffer Abid scare
Jul 20, 2020 10:25 IST
Roads in Delhi: Need to commemorate India’s heroes, not just from the North | Opinion
Jul 20, 2020 10:24 IST
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Class 10 results declared at mbose.in, here’s how to check
Jul 20, 2020 10:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.