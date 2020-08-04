England vs Pakistan: Series head to head and the record holders

Sections
England vs Pakistan: This has been an intense rivalry which has been keenly contested, with both teams enjoying a sustained period of success against the other. England have a narrow lead in series wins, having won 9 . Pakistan have been victorious in 8 while 9 other have been drawn.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Pakistan cricket team huddle during a nets session at Old Trafford ground in Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 3, 2020. (AP)

England will take on Pakistan in the first Test, of a three-match series, in Manchester from Wednesday. This will be the second Test series played in England in a bio-secure environment after the successful completion of the series against West Indies.

The hosts also completed a three-match ODI series against Ireland and have been victorious against both opponents. As they get ready to face a sterner Test against the enigmatic Pakistan side, it will be interesting to take a look back at the records of both teams in Test cricket against each other.

ALSO READ: England vs Pakistan 1st Test weather report - Will rain play a role again in Manchester?

This has been an intense rivalry which has been keenly contested, with both teams enjoying a sustained period of success against the other. England have a narrow lead in series wins, having won 9 . Pakistan have been victorious in 8 while 9 other have been drawn including the first ever series in England in 1954, when the Pakistanis managed a commendable 1-1 draw.



Head to Head (Series) - ENG 9, PAK 8, DRAWN 8

England won four out of the next five series till 1971, followed by three consecutive drawn series. England won the next two but their fortunes slid after 1982 as Pakistan were unstoppable under the inspirational leadership of Imran Khan.

Pakistanis dominated England for decade and a half as they won 5 back to back series. Since the turn of the century the honours have been even with both teams bagging three series each while four others have been drawn including the last three.

Here is a look at the highest wicket takers and run getters in this rivalry

Most Runs

Alastair Cook:1719 runs in 20 Tests @ 49.11

Inzamam-Ul-Haq: 1584 runs in 19 Tests @ 54.62

Mushtaq Mohammad: 1554 runs in 23 Tests @ 42

Most Wickets

Abdul Qadir: 82 wickets in 16 Tests @ 24.98

James Anderson:63 wickets in 15 Tests @ 18.58

Alastair Cook:57 wickets in 18 Tests @ 30.66

