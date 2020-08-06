England vs Pakistan: Shan Masood emulates Saeed Anwar’s feat to end 24-year long wait

Saeed Anwar (left) and Shan Masood (right) scored centuries against England in England as openers, 24 years apart from each other. (Twitter/PCB)

England is considered one of the toughest places to bat for an opener in Test cricket. The swinging and seaming red cherry under helpful conditions makes it difficult for opening batsmen from touring teams to last long. The fact that England have had a lethal new ball attack in Test cricket for good two decades now has also contributed to this .

This becomes even more evident when teams from the sub-continent tour England. Indian, Pakistani and Sri Lankan openers find it tough to last in front of the vagaries of the red ball. So, when left-handed opening batsman Shan Masood brought up his fourth Test century on the second day of the first Test at Manchester, it brought an end to a 24-year wait for Pakistani cricket.

Yes, it had been that long for a Pakistani opener to get a century on English soil. The great Saeed Anwar, who charmed cricket fans and pundits world over with his elegant strokeplay in the 1990s, was the last Pakistani opener to reach the three-figure mark in England.

Anwar had scored a majestic 176 at the top of the order to help Pakistan take a big lead in the third Test at The Oval in London in a match played in August 1996. His efforts helping a strong Pakistan team register a 9-wicket win.

Since then Pakistan has toured England 5 times but the openers on those tours had failed to register a ton. The young Masood on Thursday was a paragon of discipline and class as he batted through a tough period to take Pakistan out of a difficult situation.

With the English bowlers picking up early wickets, Masood struck a 105-run partnership with spinner Shadab Khan to help Pakistan get to a score in excess of 300. With wickets falling towards the end of the innings, Masood changed gears with ease to bring up his maiden Test 150 as well. He was finally dismissed for 156 immediately after the tea break.

The 319-ball knock was studded with 18 boundaries and two massive sixes.