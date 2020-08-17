Sections
Home / Cricket / England vs Pakistan: Warm-up for both teams as second Test ends in draw

England vs Pakistan: Warm-up for both teams as second Test ends in draw

England resumed their first innings on 7/1 and moved to 110/4 before declaring after 38.1 overs were bowled in the day.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:38 IST

By Associated Press,

England and Pakistan cricketers after the final ball of the Test was bowled. (Image Courtesy: ICC)

The rain-hit second Test between England and Pakistan finished in an unsatisfying and ultimately predictable draw after more wet weather wiped out half of the fifth and final day at the Ageas Bowl on Monday.

After more than four hours were lost as groundstaff mopped up following heavy early-morning rain, England resumed their first innings on 7/1 and moved to 110/4 before declaring after 38.1 overs were bowled in the day. The teams immediately settled on a draw.

Also Read | England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 5 Highlights

Only 134.3 overs were possible in the entire match in Southampton, with rain washing out all of the third day and most of the fourth day and time also being lost during the first two days because of wet weather and bad light. Around the frequent stoppages, Pakistan had managed to scramble 236 all out.

Pakistan cannot now win the three-match-series after England won the first Test in Manchester. The final Test begins on Friday, also at the Rose Bowl, and England will be bidding for their first series win over Pakistan in 10 years and also a second series victory this summer having already beaten the West Indies.



Pakistan at least struck a few psychological blows ahead of the third match, with seamer Mohammad Abbas trapping Zak Crawley lbw for 53 and getting a legside edge from opener Dom Sibley for 32 off his following over. Ollie Pope was the other batsman to fall, trapped lbw to legspinner Yasir Shah for 9. Abbas had 2-28 off 14 overs. Joe Root was 9 not out and Jos Buttler was unbeaten without scoring.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

State to appoint international architect to revamp SGNP as ecotourism destination
Aug 18, 2020 00:07 IST
Maha’s Covid tally goes from 500K to 600K in just 9 days
Aug 18, 2020 00:06 IST
Naidu writes to PM over ‘phone tapping’
Aug 18, 2020 00:03 IST
US using national security as excuse to bring down non-American companies: China
Aug 18, 2020 00:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.