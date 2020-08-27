England vs Pakistan: ‘Will senior players keep on failing, and still play?’ Ramiz Raja lashes out at Pakistan team after Test series loss

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja lashed out at the current Pakistan team led by Azhar Ali after the Test series loss against England. Pakistan displayed an insipid performance in the third Test, allowing England to register 583/8 dec in the first innings, and then getting bundled out for 273. Heavy rainfall in the last two days led to the match ending in a draw after the hosts had enforced a follow-on.

But the draw meant that England, who already had 1-0 lead, had won the three-match Test series. Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Raja pointed fingers at the senior players in the team and asked them what is their role in the team.

“There are problems in the Pakistan camp, not just of late but from a while now as far as away tours are concerned. This year we lost to South Africa, Australia and now England. We compete in the first Test but progressively our form tapers off as the series progresses,” Raja said.

“What is the role of senior players? Will they keep on failing and will we still keep playing them? Why are we hesitant to bring in new players, especially batsmen?

“Decision making has to be strong. Experimentation and ruthless strong decision is the only way up,” the Pakistan batting legend added.

Raja also went on to praise England fast bowler James Anderson for his performance who picked his 600th Test wicket in the match, becoming the first pacer to reach the mark.

“James Anderson got his 600th wicket by dismissing Azhar Ali and became the first fast bowler to reach 600 Test wickets. His performance is like someone who has successfully climbed Mount Everest.

“James Anderson gave respect to Test cricket and thus he got respect in return. He wanted to become a great Test player and so he became,” Raja signed off.

England and Pakistan will play three-match T20 series against England starting from August 28th.