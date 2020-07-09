England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2 highlights: West Indies 57/1 at stumps, trail England by 147 runs

England's James Anderson, right, reacts after dismissing West Indies' John Campbell, left, during the second day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (AP)

England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies captain Jason Holder returned with Test-best figures of 6-42 as England slumped to 204 all out on the second day of the series opener at Southampton on Thursday. When bad light forced an early close, West Indies had lost just the one wicket to be 57-1, a deficit of 147 runs.

Follow updates of England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2

23:10 hrs: That’s stumps on Day 2. West Indies are at 57 for 1, trailing England by 147 runs. Join us for live action tomorrow.

22:22 hrs: BAD LIGHT STOPS PLAY! The light metres are out and we know what happens at the end of it. The umpires have asked the players to go off. No prizes for guessing who will be happier of the two sides. West Indies are at 57/1

22:10 hrs: FOUR! Stokes errs in line and Brathwaite is way too strong off his pads to let that one go. He gets inside the line and clips it past the fine leg fielder for a boundary.

21:56 hrs: FOUR! Wood drifts down the leg side and all Brathwaite had to do was to clip it off his pads and he did that to perfection. The ball raced away past the fine leg fielder for a boundary.

Right-handed batsman Shai Hope comes in at No.3

21:52 hrs: OUT! West Indies lose a review. Third time lucky for Anderson! It was a matter of time one got the feeling. A good length delivery, which comes back in with the angle, Campbell plays with his pad in front of his bat and pays the price. England have drawn first blood. Campbell goes for 28 and West Indies are 43/1.

21:50 hrs: FOUR! A shot in anger from Campbell there. He was really worked up by Anderson and he suddenly gets one in his arc. No half measures, he has a complete waft at it. The ball trickles away towards the mid-wicket boundary.

21:47 hrs: NOT OUT! Wickets missing. Would you believe it? Campbell second time lucky with the use of DRS. This time, you can’t actually blame the umpire for giving that one out. Anderson got one to comeback in sharply, Campbell shouldered his arms, a complete error of judgement from the left-hander. It looked dead to be honest, the height might just have been an issue.

21:40 hrs: Good chase by Joe Denly, keeps it down to three. A nice away going delivery from Archer, Campbell played it with soft hands and the ball runs off the bat face through the gully region. West Indies 39/0 after 11.2 overs.

21:29 hrs: FOUR! A confident drive through the covers from Campbell. Yes there was width but he made sure to make good connection.

21:25 hrs: The players are out in the centre. The light has improved considerably and hopefully it will hold on till close of play.

21:12 hrs: BAD LIGHT STOPS PLAY! It has really gone dark here and no wonder the umpires have decided to go off. Hopefully the light gets better but just as I write this it has gone darker.

21:08 hrs: NOT OUT! West Indies’ gala time with reviews continue in this Test match and this time it’s one of their batsmen. John Campbell survives. A Typical Anderson delivery. It was pitched up just around leg stump (outside leg as replays showed later) held its line without going through with the angle and hit Campbell on the front pad. Umpire raised his finger and after a ling discussion with partner Brathwaite, Campbell decided to opt for the review and it turned out to be a great call.

21:02 hrs: Some enterprising running there by the West Indian openers, not once but twice they have they have taken on the England inner ring fielders. Singles and doubles might not be worth losing a wicket in Test cricket.

20:55 hrs: FOUR! First boundary of the West Indies innings and it comes from the bat of Campbell. Not in the most convincing manner but he will take it. Archer gets it to slide across, Campbell gets a thickish outside edge which runs away through the vacant region for a boundary. West Indies 10/0

20:50 hrs: Both the West Indies have opened their accounts but Anderson is giving them a hard time.

20:40 hrs: The West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell have made their way out. They have a job to do and that is not an easy one. They have provide West Indies a good start against the likes of James Anderson and Jofra Archer.

20:20 hrs: BOWLED! Gabriel cleans up Anderson and England have been bowled out for 204 in 67.3 overs. And that will be Tea on Day 2.

20:17 hrs: FOUR! 200 up for England. A Very good shot off the backfoot from Dom Bess. He does look to be a decent No.9.

20:08 hrs: Anderson and Dom Bess doing a decent job out there. The last English pair have taken the hosts within touching distance of that 200-run mark, nothing but a psychological thing but can be important in a low-scoring affair.

19:58 hrs: Back to back boundaries! None of them in control from Dom Bess but England will take them as they come. Something to cheer for them at last.

19:52 hrs: OUT! Six wickets for Jason Holder, Mark Wood the man dismissed for 5. This is now the career-best figures for Jason Holder in Test cricket. He has 6 for 34 now. Once again he uses the crease, goes wide and just manages to straighten it and gets the outside edge. England 174/9

19:36 hrs: OUT! Holder has five! Another successful review from the West Indies. It was pitched up from Holder, it shaped back in, Archer was caught in no man’s land and the ball thudded on to his front pad. The confident appeal was again turned down by Kettleborough but Holder was quick to opt for the review and it showed three reds. England are tottering at 158/8.

19:25 hrs: OUT! Holder is on fire, he has got four. Buttler goes this time. Holder goes wide of the stumps, Buttler plays for the incoming delivery but it just straightens to get the outside edge and Dowrich takes a brilliant one-handed catch behind the stumps.

19:13 hrs: OUT! The across movement brings Stokes’ downfall. It had to. He once again tried to walk across the stumps but this time Holder pitched it closer to the off stump and got it to move away ever so slightly and just enough to get the outside edge of Stokes’ bat. Dowrich makes no mistake. A huge breakthrough for West Indies. The England captain departs for 43. England 154/6

19:06 hrs: FOUR! 150 up for England. This time not in full control. Buttler gets a thick outside edge and it goes through the slip cordon and into the fence.

19:02 hrs: FOUR! Complete show of authority from Stokes. He once again walks across his stumps, bends one knee and drills the fuller length delivery past the cover fielder for another boundary. He is on 42 now.

18:58 hrs: Two fours in three balls! Buttler is not shying away from hitting it in the air. The first one hit well through covers but the next was miscued, thankfully it didn’t find a fielder. England 141/5 after 5 0 overs.

18:44 hrs: DROPPED! Stokes gets a second life. A much easier chance than the previous one. This could well turn out to be a match-defining moment. Sharmarh Brooks has just put down a sitter, Roach can’t believe it. Stokes again trying to use his feet and drive it through the gap but this time just plays it uppishly and straight to the cover fielder but Brooks makes a meal of it.

18:42 hrs: FOUR! Stokes walks across his stumps and whips it through the mid wicket area using his strong wrists. Entertaining stuff this from Stokes and Buttler.

18:37 hrs: FOUR! Outstanding from Buttler. This time it wasn’t that wide from Gabriel but Buttler just rose with the bounce and punched it throught the covers, as effortless as you can get.

18:35 hrs: A maiden to start with after lunch from Roach. He is always Mr. consistent for the West Indies. He might not have a got a wicket yet but he has played a pivotal role in building up the pressure from the other end.

18:30 hrs: FOUR! This time Buttler. England’s most experienced pair has decided that there will be no half measures is the ball is pitched short and wide. Gabriel once again errs on the shorter side and Buttler goes over the infield. 9 runs from the first over after lunch. England 115/5 after 44 overs.

18:28 hrs: FOUR! Shot from Stokes! Short and wide goes Gabriel and Stokes punches it through the cover point region. The outfield is still reasonably quick despite all the rain for the past two days.

18:25 hrs: Right, the players are out in the middle, Ben Stokes will take strike against Shannon Gabriel, who already has three wickets to his name. Important session coming up.

18:10 hrs: There is a delay as it rained in the lunch break but it’s all clear now. The groundstaff are running around with a boundary rope, shouldn’t be too long before we begin.

17:45 hrs: West Indies need to break this partnership between Stokes and Buttler because these are two shot makers who can score very quickly and nullify the advantage that the Windies have taken currently. England’s batting is deep and the lower order has quite often bailed them out.

17:30 hrs: And with that it is lunch. England are 106/5 with skipper Ben Stokes unbeaten on 21 along with his deputy Jos Buttler in the middle. Shannon Gabriel has been the wrecker-in-chief for the Windies, picking up three wickets. But that dropped catch of Ben Stokes might come back to haunt the visitors.

17:28 hrs: Runs are coming in now. Both Stokes and Buttler getting a couple of boundaries away. And with that England’s hundred is up.

17:20 hrs: DROP! That’s a big miss. It was all planned. Alzarri Joseph got that one to climb at Stokes, who plays a pull shot. Kemar Roach runs towards the ball, pulls the dive out but the ball just pops out of the palm.

17:15 hrs: Stand-in-captain Ben Stokes has big responsibility on his shoulders here. He needs to steer the ship out of trouble. He is in the company of the dangerous Jos Buttler, who can get a few runs quickly. 40 overs ahve been bowled in the innings and England are 89/5.

17:05 hrs: Another Gone! Holder is breathing fire. Ollie Pope is the next man to walk back. Holder bowls that a little short of length and it has taken the outside edge straight into the gloves of Dowrich.

16:47 hrs: OUT! Super review from Holder. No bat and three reds. Crawley departs for 10. Another nip-backer from a West Indian bowler, another English batsman plays all around it. The only difference? This time it hits the pads instead of the stumps. Kettleborough shook his head but Holder knew he had a strong case for himself and he went upstairs. England 71/4

16:45 hrs: FOUR! Shot of the day from Stokes. Just a shimmy down the track to meet the ball under his eyes and just punches it through the mid-on region for a boundary. England 71/3 after 32.3 overs.

16:42 hrs: FOUR! Streaky from Crawley. A pitched up delivery from Holder, it just shaped away and Crawley tried to flick it through the on side but only managed to get a thick outside edge past the slip cordon and it races away for a boundary.

16:39 hrs: Stokes living dangerously! You can get a feeling, Stokes wants to get on with it. He wants to unsettle Roach and Holder from the lovely rhythm they’ve settled into but in doing so he’s probably giving them an opportunity to get his wicket. Roach follows up Holder’s maiden with another maiden.

16:32 hrs: Another maiden from Holder, his thrid of today. The West Indies captain has just given away 1 run today in the four overs he has bowled so far. Stokes did his best to put Holder off from his line and length but the West Indies captain was up for it. England 62/3 in 30 overs.

16:23 hrs: FOUR! England captain Ben Stokes opens his account with a boundary. It was short from Gabriel and Stokes loves it there. He swivels quickly to get into position and pulls it away for a boundary.

16:18 hrs: FOUR!That’s the way to get off the mark. A solid cover drive from Crawley off Kemar Roach, that should settle whatever nerves he might have had. Nothing wrong with the delivery, it was just a very good shot from the right-hander.

England captain, left-handed batsman Ben Stokes is the new man in

16:11 hrs: OUT! Excellent review from the West Indies! There might have been some bat and even it there wasn’t, it did look to be sliding down the leg side on real time but Jason Holder decided to go upstairs. And he was right. No bat and three reds. What a time Gabriel is having. It was full and straight, Burns (30) played all around it, it hit his front pads. The West Indies players went up in a vociferous appeal. England have now lost both their overnight batsmen. England 51/3

Righ-handed batsman Zak Crawley is the new man in

15:59 hrs: BOWLED’em! Gabriel once again. A nip-backer. But it didn’t do that much to be honest. Denly was rooted to his crease and was a tad late in bringing his bat down, there was a huge gap between his bat and pad too. The ball crashed onto his stumps. England 48/2.

15:55 hrs: First runs for Denly on Day 2 and it’s a boundary. Gabriel drifts down leg side and Denly it flicks it off his pads and it has enough to carry to the boundary.

15:54 hrs: Consecutive maidens from Holder! The West Indies captain has settled into a good rhythm early on Day 2.

15:49 hrs: Gabriel squares up Burns but the left-hander somehow manages to get enough bat to it across the cover region for a single. That’s the way Burns plays, not the most elegant players but he is very very effective. England 44/1 after 22 overs.

15:37 hrs: First boundary of Day 2! A gentle loosener from Gabriel to start his spell, not much swing, just floated throught the air and Burns pushes it throught the cover-point region and it just has enough to trickle over the ropes.

15:30 hrs: A length delivery followed by a well-directed bouncer, which will get Denly wide awake. The first two deliveries negotiated safely by the England right-hander. England 35/1 after 18 overs.

15:29 hrs: Right the players are out there in the middle. It will be Denly up against Alzarri Joseph, who will bowl two deliveries to complete the 18th over.

15:26 hrs: Denly and Burns did look good after the initial hiccups but they will once again have their task cut down against the West Indies quicks under these cloudy conditions. There is no rain as of now but it’s cloudy and getting darker with each passing minute. A reminder for the 100th time: Don’t trust the English weather folks!

15:20 hrs: GOOD NEWS! It does look like play will start on time. But I wouldn’t be the one betting on English weather, so don’t throw bricks at me if it play doesn't start at say about 10 mines from now on.

15:10 hrs: England assistant coach Garham Thorpe explained why England cricketers took a knee along the West Indian counterparts. “It was an important move to show solidarity with the West Indies team. We had a few team chats for a couple of days. We chatted a bit about how we could have an impact on society. There’s no room for racism in our sport. We thought it should start from the England team. We are very proud of it,” Thorpe said during the post-match press conference.

14:45 hrs: There has been a lot of talk about the pre-match show on Sky Sports on Day 1. It was great television production as Michael Holding drove home the point about racism and how it should be dealt with in the present day to ensure the evils can be removed from the society in the future.

14:35 hrs: It will be crucial to see how the West Indies bowlers perform in the first session if there is no rain. Conditions are expected to be conducive for seam bowling due to the rain and overnight moisture. Essential for Gabriel and company to hit the right areas early on.

14:25 hrs: Bad light could play a part in the evening as clouds are expected make their presence felt later in the day.

14:16 hrs: Covers have been taken off as the sun is out in full flow in Southampton. Delay in the start of play is not expected on Thursday.

14:01 hrs: It has been broadcasted that rain is not expected to disrupt play for the first 5 hours of the day. However, thundershowers are expected to make its appearance later in the day.

13:52 hrs:

13: 40 hrs: Before the start of play, players from both the teams along with umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth dropped to one knee to extend their support to the ‘Black Lives Matters’ movement.

13:20 hrs: The first day of the Test match saw a lot of rain and only a few overs could be bowled by the West Indian bowlers. But how will things shape up on Day 2? Will the fast bowlers have a field due to the conditions?