Sections
Home / Cricket / England vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch on TV and online

England vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch on TV and online

England vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming and timing: Here is everything you need to know about England vs West Indies 2nd Test.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

England vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming and timing (AP)

England vs West Indies 2nd Test: The first Test in Southampton between the two teams saw Jason Holder-led West Indies absolutely rattling England’s batting order which, on papers, looked weak without Joe Root. But now Root is back in the squad as the two teams head to Manchester for the 2nd Test, and after an average showing in the bowling department, England’s bowling unit might get a boost as well with the return of Stuart Broad. England need to win the Test if they wish to keep any hopes of winning the series, while for West Indies, the 2nd Test is a chance to finish things off in style with a back-to-back win.

Where is the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match taking place?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will take place at The Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

At what time does the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match begin?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match begins at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday (July 16).

Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs West Indies 2nd Test?



The England vs West Indies 2nd Test will be aired live on Sony sports channels Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten Sports 1, and Sony Ten Sports 1 HD.



How to watch ENG vs WI 2nd Test match online?

The online streaming of the England vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available at Sonyliv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Unused ventilators sign of Mumbai’s improving Covid 19 situation, claims BMC
Jul 15, 2020 18:53 IST
Tanker off UAE sought by US over Iran sanctions ‘hijacked’
Jul 15, 2020 18:43 IST
PM Modi reviews Kedarnath reconstruction work; asks to prepare working plan to address difficulties faced by pilgrims
Jul 15, 2020 18:38 IST
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Jul 15, 2020 18:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.