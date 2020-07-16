England vs West Indies 2nd Test Predicted XI: With Joe Root’s return, England eye redemption in Manchester

After a resounding defeat in Southampton, England will travel to Manchester to face West Indies in the 2nd Test. The last Test that England played at Old Trafford was against Australia last year which they lost by 183 runs. A win in here will not only level the series 1-1, but it will also help England redeem themselves in what is one of the toughest stadiums to play in the country.

England are likely going to make a few changes to their playing xi, but the real question is will West Indies like to tinker with their winning combination? Here are our views on England vs West Indies predicted XI:

England Predicted XI:

Here are the headlines - Joe Root is back! It has been confirmed that the England captain will make a return to the team in place of Joe Denly. Root’s inclusion certainly makes England’s batting line-up look stronger with Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, and Jos Buttler in the middle along with Root. But the biggest question on everyone’s mind at the moment is whether Stuart Broad will return to the team in Manchester Test?

The first Test saw England pacers running out of steam while defending a low total on the final day, and just maybe Broad could have been the difference-maker. It is highly likely that Broad, after that emotional outburst in an interview, will get a chance to play in the 2nd Test. Mark Wood and James Anderson have been rested and Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson have been included in the squad. It is likely that Curran and Broad play this Test in place of Anderson and Wood. Curran can also add batting depth in England squad.

England (Predicted XI): Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (w/k), Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad

West Indies Predicted XI:

There is no reason for the West Indies to make any changes heading into the Manchester Test. As discussed above, the pitch in Manchester offers a lot of swing and pace, which will fit just well with the in-form Windies bowling line-up. Jason Holder looked like an absolute beast with both bat and ball in Southampton, and his decisions as captain during the course of the play were also commendable.

Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, and Jason Holder can make the best of the surface on offer. But with Joe Root’s return, it will be time for Windies batsmen to step up to the challenge, but there seems to be no real need to make any switches to what has already been a winning combination. John Campbell had a soft niggle, but Jason Holder has confirmed he will be fit to play.

West Indies (Predicted XI): John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel